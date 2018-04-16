2018 Cyber Risk Forum

- Data privacy, including the GDPR coming down the pike
- Cloud security
- International threat landscape
- Internal, third-party and supply chain risks
- Data risks to consider during an M&A transaction
- Board oversight expectations
About the Cyber Risk Forum
Held in conjunction with RSA Conference, the 3rd annual Cyber Risk Forum will explore emerging trends, prevalent threats and strategic opportunities surrounding cyber security. Developed exclusively for CEOs and board members, the program will help participants successfully understand, devise and implement enterprise-wide cybersecurity strategies. Boards are increasingly becoming aware that information protection is a legal, bottom-line and reputational risk that can not just be relegated to the IT department. Additionally, smart companies know that IT security can be an enabler to create a competitive advantage and innovate in new markets.
Why Attend
Attending the Cyber Risk Forum gives you access to the highest level influencers in the cyber security environment. An intimate audience of 50 attendees provides an exclusive setting for an engaged group of CEOs and board members sharing actionable advice on mitigating and managing potential cyber risks.
In addition to the half-day program on April 16, all Cyber Risk Forum attendees are extended a complimentary invitation to attend the RSA Conference (a $2,695 value). Click here to view the RSA Conference lineup online.
AGENDA
Monday, April 16
*Full agenda to be announced.
|
12:45 pm - 5:30 pm
|
Cyber Risk Forum
|
5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
|
Networking Reception
|6:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|
RSA President's Dinner
Topics to be covered at the Forum include:
CONTACT US
Have a question about the event?
Please feel free to contact Simone Bunsen at sbunsen@chiefexecutive.net or at 615-592-1591.
SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES
Interested in learning how you can be a part of the Cyber Risk Forum?
Please feel free to contact Jamie Tassa at jtassa@chiefexecutive.net or at 615-592-1506.
